COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the winter season carries on, the Paws Humane Society is reminding pet owners to keep their pets warm this winter.

Long-term exposure to cold weather can cause potentially life-threatening effects on your pet. Nexstar’s WRBL spoke with Courtney Pierce, executive director of Paws Humane, who strongly advises against leaving your animals outside.

Pierce says exposure to extreme cold for long periods can cause dogs and cats to develop frostbite, hyperthermia, and even worse, freeze to death.

For those who have no choice but to keep their furry friends outside, Pierce has these tips to keep them warm.

“Make sure they have dog houses or something to escape the weather. There are heat lamps. There are specialized dog houses or cat houses that are heated. If you have an outdoor shed or anything like that, anything that you can do to produce actual heat like you have in your home,” shared Pierce.

According to an article by the American Veterinary Medical Association, knowing your pet’s limits during the winter is essential. When leaving your animal outside during the winter, it is crucial to take into account the density of their coat and body weight.