MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified human remains found in a dumpster in Jenkins County on February 14, 1988.

Chong Un Kim, of Hinesville, Georgia, was 26 years old when she was found dead in a dumpster. She came to the United States from Korea in 1981 and lived in Hinesville for years before her death in 1988.

On the afternoon of Sunday, February 14, 1988, the GBI received a request from the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation.

The victim, later identified as Kim, was found inside a large, nylon suitcase wrapped with plastic and duct tape.

The suitcase had been placed in the dumpster just north of Millen, Georgia, in Jenkins County. She had been dead for about four to seven days. The cause of death was asphyxiation.

The GBI is asking anyone who may have known Kim, or has any information about this case, to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI tips website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.