PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly forcing her daughter to take pills and saying they were going to take the pills so they could “go to heaven,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 6, deputies said they arrived to the hospital where Alexandria Weinrich, 30, and her daughter had been admitted for an overdose. According to the arrest report, Weinrich took her prescribed bi-polar and Tourette’s medications, Abilify and Clonidine, in an attempt to kill herself.

A staff member from the Florida Department of Children and Families said that Weinrich also forced her daughter to take the medications so they could both “see Jesus.” According to the arrest report, the staff member said the victim had to have her stomach pumped and that the hospital would have to hold her for three days.

Deputies then talked with a witness who said when he came home from work, Weinrich told him that she accidentally poured a cleaning solution into a glass and drank it, mistaking it for a normal drink. The witness said when he woke up, he noticed the victim being sleepy and unable to hold conversation, which was unlike her.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Weinrich wanted to kill herself and that Weinrich told her they were going to take the pills so they could go to heaven. The victim said Weinrich gave her the pills and told her to drink water and chew the pills, not knowing how many pills, but saying it was a lot. The victim said Weinrich then put her in bed after taking the pills and when she woke up, her head was hurting.

Deputies said the hospital staff said they pumped the victim’s stomach, and no pills were found and they could not perform a toxicology report due to the pills not being narcotics. The DCF staff member said they are working on a safety plan for the victim.

Currently, Weinrich is in the Escambia County Jail on a $150,000 bond.