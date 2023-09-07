(NEXSTAR) — For the first time since 2020, Oreo is bringing back its most requested, limited-edition flavor: Red Velvet.

Oreo had been teasing the flavor’s return for the past week, sharing a video of Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake on Instagram, a game of I Spy in an all-red room on Facebook, and only following accounts on X that have red profile photos.

“Since they were last seen on shelves in 2020, Oreo fans have been begging for the fan-favorite flavor to make its triumphant return,” the company said in a Thursday press release.

As it has in the past, Oreo is only offering its Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies for a limited time, starting on Sept. 12. The cookie has everything fans could want: a red coloring, red velvet-flavored base cake, and cream cheese-flavored creme.

Red Velvet Oreos will return on Sept. 12, 2023. (Nabisco/Oreo)

Red Velvet Oreos were first available in 2015, following a trend of other red velvet-flavored snacks. It was the first time Nabisco, the parent company of Oreo, had introduced a new version of the cookie since the Golden Oreo debuted in 2004.

This isn’t the first flavor Oreo has brought back from the archives this year.

In June, Cotton Candy Oreos — “double-stuffed” pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme sandwiched between two golden cookies — returned to store shelves for the first time since 2015.

Coincidentally (or maybe not), another limited-edition flavor that was introduced in 2015 – S’mores Oreos – was also available in stores this summer, Food & Wine reports.

When Oreo resurrected the Cotton Candy Oreos, fans called for the return of not only the Red Velvet Oreos but Rocky Road Trip (a limited edition flavor from 2018), and Cookie Butter.

Other limited edition Oreos that are currently available include the fall favorites Halloween Oreos and Pumpkin Spice, as well as Super Mario Oreos.