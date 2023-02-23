(WHNT) — We’re all over this winter thing, right? Dunkin’ Donuts definitely is, and they’re ready to break through the gloomy clouds and bring joy back to your tastebuds!

We might be “walkin’ on sunshine,” but we’ll definitely Run On Dunkin’, once we get our hands on the coffee chain’s newest flavors.

Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee with Cold Foam (Dunkin’)

Dunkin’s spring lineup will include items including the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and Carrot Cake Muffin.

The new brew is a chocolate-lovers dream, described as ultra-smooth, with notes of ooey-gooey caramel and creamy milk chocolate, topped with chocolate cold foam and – more chocolate- with a dusting of cocoa caramel sprinkles for a little crunch.

Carrot Cake Muffin with Cream Cheese Drizzle (Dunkin’)

For those with a sweet tooth, the carrot cake muffin is calling your name. With shredded carrots (can’t turn down an easy serving of veggies), raisins and crystalized ginger, the muffin is drizzled with cream cheese icing.

Fan favorites will also make a comeback, like the buttery Chocolate Croissant (say less) and Irish Creme Flavored Coffee (a “Member Exclusive,” they say).

Speaking of exclusives, an expansion of the new Dunkin’ Run menu along with more reward offers are planned to help cure your cravings.

You can find all the deals, exclusives and latest news on the Dunkin’ blog here!