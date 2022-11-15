ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Dominos is selling pizzas ordered online for half off until November, 20. The customer appreciation deal comes just in time for the holidays.

The pizza chain says the deal is for 50% off menu priced pizzas. They have to be ordered from Dominos.com, the Domino’s app, or from the AnyWare platfroms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger.

“November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino’s wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love,” writes Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president of U.S. operations and support.

The deal includes any size of pizza, with over 20 toppings, on five types of crust. It also includes specialty pizzas like the Pacific Veggie, MeatZZa, Philly Cheese Steak and more.