(WHNT) — As temperatures move up into triple digits in Alabama, you can bring some of your pets inside to climate-controlled environments to keep them cool.

But, what about those large farm animals you can’t bring inside… are they sweating the heat? And how do they cool off in these extreme temps?

COWS

Cows do sweat, but they don’t sweat ‘efficiently’ as they reportedly sweat at only 10% the rate humans do. They have few sweat glands and therefore don’t rely on sweating in order to cool themselves down.

Dr. Grant Dewell, an Iowa State University (ISU) Beef Extension Veterinarian said cows rely on respiration, or breathing, to cool themselves down which is why you may see them panting in the heat.

CHICKENS

Chickens don’t have sweat glands and cool themselves off using respiration, according to Backyard Poultry.

“Chickens normally lose heat as warm blood flows through the comb, wattles and limbs, then cools, and is returned to the body’s interior. Problems occur in extreme heat when the chicken’s temperature (on average 102 – 103 degrees F) cannot be reduced by this method. Without relief, heat stroke, low egg productivity, or death can occur,” the website says.

HORSES & DONKEYS

A-Z animals say horses have the most efficient sweating and cooling system even more efficient than that of humans. This is why they become visibly wet with sweat.

They also have the ability to “produce a type of foam or lather their bodies” because their sweat has a natural detergent called latherin.

“The latherin allows the perspiration to work through the entire surface of the waterproof hair, from the base to the tip. This, in turn, increases its exposure to air, so it will eventually evaporate from the body. Latherin is also present in saliva, where it helps the horse chew high-fiber foods,” A-Z Animals states.

Donkeys are also able to sweat, but A-Z Animals said they do so less than a horse. They primarily disperse extra heat through their large ears but aren’t able to adapt to changes in temperature as quickly as horses can.

PIGS

You may have heard the phrase “sweating like a pig,” but the truth is pigs really don’t sweat – not much anyway.

LiveScience says they only have a small amount of sweat glands so they don’t sweat very much, and what little sweat they do produce doesn’t really affect their body temperature.

GOATS & SHEEPS

Goats and sheep do sweat, but they don’t do so in order to cool themselves off. Similarly to cows and pigs, they don’t have the type of sweat glands that cool them off.

Cool water is the main way goats and sheep cool down, though sheep’s wool supposedly helps keep out some extreme heat.

For many of these farm animals, it’s recommended that in extreme heat, you find them some shade and some cool water so they can stay hydrated.