ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s going to be a lot cheaper for families to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” next year.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World introduced a half-price offer for children’s dining plans and theme-park tickets for a limited time. The deal, which is part of a hotel package, will be available for purchase on Nov. 14, 2023.

Disney fanatics should note that only children between the ages of 3 and 9 qualify for the child pricing on Disney park tickets.

According to the Florida resort, the half-off theme park tickets and dining plans will be offered when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay directly through Disney. The offer is valid for “most nights from March 3 through June 30,” just in time for the spring and summer break season.

Disney Dining Plans have been on hiatus since the pandemic, but the prepaid meal plan is scheduled to officially return on Jan. 9, 2024, the same day Disney World ends its park reservation requirements.

More information about the discounted deal will be found here as of Nov. 14.