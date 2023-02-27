Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh was on the stand Friday for a second full day of testimony in his murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

The majority of the day was cross-examination by state prosecution Creighton Waters, who took aim at Murdaugh’s credibility any chance he got.

Waters consistently pointed out that Murdaugh has lied to everyone, including the people he loves, for decades. Waters asked Murdaugh why the jury should believe him when he says he didn’t kill Maggie and Paul, especially since he lied about being at the scene just minutes before Maggie and Paul are believed to have been murdered.

Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters after taking the stand in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, February 24, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Murdaugh admitted to stealing money to fund an opioid addiction and lying to cover it up but remained adamant he could never hurt his wife and son. He believes whoever killed Maggie and Paul did it because of rumors and misrepresentations of Paul brought about by the boat case.

Murdaugh’s defense didn’t spend much time in redirect, but worked damage control to paint Murdaugh as a grieving father struggling with opioid addiction.

Defense expects to call four witnesses Monday and hopefully rest their case by mid-afternoon.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG

