Police in Washington, D.C., are mobilizing to support demonstrations taking place in the city after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) said in a release that MPD has “initiated full departmental activation” through Tuesday as demonstrations in favor and against the ruling continue throughout the weekend. Anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court shortly after the ruling came out, with both sides showing strong emotions on the decision.

“As the nation’s capital, we take seriously our responsibility to support First Amendment rights,” the statement reads.

The release states that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has been briefed on the situation and is “committed” to providing the resources to keep the local community safe. MPD and HSEMA are also closely monitoring the developments and are coordinating with federal partners.

The D.C. National Guard tweeted that it has not received a request for assistance from the D.C. government or federal authorities but is ready to provide support if it receives a request for assistance that is approved by the Defense Department.