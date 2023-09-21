HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City hosted the 14th annual National Cyber Summit on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing programmers, developers, companies, and government organizations from across the county to the Von Braun Center.

The event emphasizes education, collaboration, and workforce development.

“It’s a cyber security conference for different practitioners and other professionals in the cyber industry to come together and learn about the greatest threats and the different technologies and solutions to help fight our battle against cybercrime,” said National Cyber Summit Executive Director Steve Pratt.

The conference is a part of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle’s efforts to place the Rocket City at the forefront of cyber development, bringing experts to the area to discuss the future of cyber security.

“The industry has to continue to evolve because the threats continue to evolve,” said Gray Analytics Vice President and General Counsel Jay Town.

The summit brings together hundreds of companies across more than a dozen sectors, each facing their own cyber threats.

“What we’re seeing is an increase, year-by-year a 200% increase, in ransomware attacks, malware attacks, disruption of service attacks, economic espionage from China, from Russia, North Korea and Iran,” said Town.

Town said he has seen a shift in the industry and how actors implement security measures in the last year.

“There are regulatory guidelines whether you’re in the insurance, the health care sectors. It’s not just DOD,” Town said. “It’s not just missiles in space.”

As the industry pushes forward, organizations dedicated to educating future members of the field continue to grow.

“There is a great need of cyber talent all across the country and certainly here in Huntsville,” said Paradigm Cyber Ventures Co-CEO Matt Miller. “We help link schools and businesses together. We do all the teacher training so that teachers can become certified in cyber security and get their kids into programs and certifications like Security+.”

Artificial intelligence is also playing an increasingly large role in the field. The industry is evaluating the risk-reward: AI can create online vulnerabilities, as well as serve as a tool for defense.