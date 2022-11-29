COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were discovered in downtown Covington, police have arrested a man on charges related to what’s been declared a double-homicide investigation.

On Monday (Nov. 28), detectives arrested 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson for charges that include:

First-degree murder (2 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping (2 counts)

Obstruction of justice (2 counts)

Resisting an officer

Illegal possession of stolen things

According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Gibson Street around 7 a.m. where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’

Official victim identities from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner have not been released; however, several witnesses say one of the bodies found could be that of a prominent member of the North Shore community.

A nearby business owner says she was shocked to hear the news and that it was very unusual for the area.

“My first reaction was that’s not possible, not in Covington,” Artmasters Screen Printing owner Susan White said. “I mean, this is just such a sleepy town where everybody knows everyone, and it just doesn’t even compute.”

Amid the breaking news of the discovery of the two bodies, CPD also confirmed with WGNO that two people were missing: retired longtime priest Fr. Otis Young of St. Peter Parish Roman Catholic Church and his assistant, Ruth Prats.

MISSING: Fr. Otis Young of Covington, LA

“It’s absolutely shocking because St. Peter [Catholic Church] is a pillar of this community; Ruth was one of our customers,” White said. “It’s just incomprehensible.”

A spokesperson from the coroner’s office says autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday and no genders or identities will be released on Monday. The coroner adds that any identities circulating are speculative and circumstantial.

We’re told by the church that a prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in honor of the victims. WGNO will be there and will bring you updates as new information comes in.

Covington Mayor Mark Johnson says he was saddened to hear the news and is offering his condolences.

“Well, this morning I got news of the awful events that took place last night. We’re very saddened to hear about it. We lift up our prayers to the victims, to the victims’ families and to the community,” Mayor Johnson said. “We’d like to think that Covington is immune to these types of tragedies, but obviously, we’re not.”

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper also released a statement:

“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime. We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”

We’re told more details will be released as they become available. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest updates.