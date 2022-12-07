(WHNT) — December 7, 2022, will mark a special night for astronomy lovers as the last full moon of the year makes its unique appearance.

Not only will the “Cold Moon” reach peak illumination around 10:09 p.m. CST on Wednesday – but it’s also expected to fully eclipse the planet Mars!

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, December’s full moon has a pretty high orbit in the sky, which basically means it’ll stay above the horizon for a longer period of time than most full moons.

Experts say you can start to watch the “lunar occultation” start just a few hours after sunset, so they encourage anyone eager to see it to find Mars earlier in the night to keep a close eye on things.

Mars will look like a bright “star” with a reddish glow around it and will be somewhere to the left or lower left of the moon, according to the almanac.

To see when it will appear in your exact area, check out the Moonrise Calculator here.

You can learn more about the history of the Cold Moon including where the name comes from, along with other moon phases and names at the Farmer’s Almanac.