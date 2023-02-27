SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX/KUCW) — A New York shellfish producer is recalling canned shrimp after reports of canning problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. is recalling one lot of 4-ounce metal cans of GEISHA Medium Shrimp. According to the FDA, the voluntary recall is due to reports of swelling, leaking or bursting cans. It added that there is a chance the product has been under-processed, causing the “potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.”

The recalled cans have the following information:

UPC 071140003909

Lot number: LGC12W12E22 (appears on can bottom)

Best by May 12, 2026

The affected product has been sold at Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros. Markets, Safeway and Albertsons in Utah, California, Arizona and Colorado.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The FDA said that consumers should not use the shrimp even if it does not appear to be spoiled.

Customers should return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Kawasho Foods USA at 212-841-7400 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or via email at info@geishabrand.com.