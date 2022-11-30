AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman who awoke before dawn Tuesday to the sounds of her dogs barking, entered her young daughter’s bedroom and found an unknown intruder in bed with her 7-year-old, authorities reported.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 29, south of Bunkie.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat, deputies responded to a report of an unknown adult male found in bed with a child.

Jeffrey L. Brant, 61 of Ville Platte was located inside the home and taken into custody.

The child was on the opposite end of the bed and not harmed. A 4-year-old asleep in the room was also not harmed, Dauzat said.

Brant entered the residence through an unlocked door and appeared to be under the influence of controlled dangerous substances, he said.

He was arrested and booked on home invasion, criminal trespass, and indecent behavior with juveniles.

No bond has been set, Dauzat said.