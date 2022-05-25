(WHNT) — Bojangles brought back their camouflage “Big Bo Boxes” for Military Appreciation Month – kicking off a campaign that raises money for military families.

Throughout the month of May, the purchase of a “Big Bo Box” will result in a $1 donation to Folds for Honor, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to families of wounded or fallen soldiers. The last day to take advantage of the deal is May 29.

Since 2017, Folds for Honor has awarded almost 35,000 scholarships worth about $160 million.

Additionally, customers who want to support the organization without a family pack purchase can round-up their ticket to the dearest dollar through June 12.

“We’re thrilled to offer our Big Bo Box family meals in the meaningful camo theme representing our brave military men and women, and to partner with Folds of Honor again this year,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles.

Each Big Bo Box features eight, 12 or 20 pieces of chicken, biscuits, and a half-gallon of iced tea.

“Last year’s innovative program was an absolute success and truly made life-changing differences for so many students,” said Folds of Honor CEO and Founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney. “Bojangles understands the importance of education and strives to make a positive impact.”

