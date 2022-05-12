ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)—The Georgia Parole Board of Pardons and Paroles announced their plans to consider clemency for a Georgia man who was previously convicted of murdering an 8-year-old girl and raping her 10-year-old friend.

Virgil Presnell, Jr., 68, was convicted by a jury of four crimes committed in 1976 against two girls. Presnell was convicted of kidnapping and murdering one of the girls, and convicted of kidnapping with bodily injury and raping the other girl.

Presnell was given a death sentence, which the State Board of Pardons and Paroles will discuss the possibility of clemency.

The Superior Court of Cobb County set an execution date of May 17, 2022, at 7 p.m., and the board will meet on May 16, 2022, to, “receive information in favor of commuting Presnell’s death sentence,” according to a news release from the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

In Georgia, the Parole Board has the authority to grant clemency and commute or reduce a death sentence. The board can reduce the death sentence to the possibility of parole or life without parole.

At the meeting, the board may commute the sentence, issue a stay of up to 90-days, or deny clemency.

According to the news release, no public comment will be taken and no other business will be conducted.

