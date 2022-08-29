(The Hill) — Comedian Billy Eichner slammed the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, calling them “homophobes” who are stuck in the past.

Eichner teased an upcoming film he co-wrote and stars in called “Bros,” about a romantic relationship between two men, before he took a jab at the court.

“I need you all there on September 30 because we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories,” said Eichner, who is gay. “And we support LGBTQ people, and we are not letting them drag us into the last century, because we are in the past and ‘Bros’ is the future.”

After the Supreme Court voted to overturned Roe V. Wade and the nearly 50-year constitutional right to abortion, Thomas wrote a concurring opinion that backed the idea of revisiting other case precedents including Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 landmark ruling that created a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

The request to reconsider those cases has not been picked up by any other justices on the conservative-leaning court. But some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), have said states should have the right to decide their laws on same-sex marriage.

Over the summer, the House passed a bill that would enshrine same-sex marriage into law, with 157 Republicans voting against it.

After the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Eichner tweeted: “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS Bull—” out of our lives.

Eichner’s film, “Bros,” which is slated for a Sept. 30 theatrical release, is the first rom-com movie from a major studio with a cast that is entirely LGBTQ.