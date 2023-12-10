DALLAS (KDAF) — Social media posts telling iPhone users to say “one twelve” to Siri are causing a frenzy online.

The trend is blowing up on TikTok, with many users not knowing what to expect until after falling for the prank.

What happens is the user says “one twelve,” triggering Siri to initiate a 911 call, with the AI assistant saying, “Calling emergency services on speaker.”

The user then sees a pop-up on their phone, alerting them that emergency services will be called after a countdown from 3, meaning the user has three seconds before the call is placed.

What happens when you say “Siri, one twelve.” (KDAF)

According to FindLaw, calling 911 when there is no crime or “suspicious activity” is illegal.

For example, in Texas, it is considered a Class A misdemeanor and can result in up to a year in jail with a maximum $4,000 fine, according to Texas Defense Firm.

The Federal Communications Commission states, “Using 911 for non-emergency calls may delay help for people caught in real emergencies,” adding that 3-1-1 has been designated in some areas for non-emergency calls to authorities.

Conversely, the “one twelve” shortcut is a good one to keep in mind in case of an actual emergency. However, there are other ways to make an emergency call from your iPhone, including using Emergency SOS, texting or simply dialing 911.

To see a list of other things your iPhone can do, check out Apple’s guide.