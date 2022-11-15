(WHNT) — The results are in! BabyCenter revealed the list of 2022’s most popular baby names on Tuesday.

Once again, Olivia and Liam remain the most popular names for girls and boys, respectively.

BabyCenter stated Liam narrowly edged out Noah in the boys list, followed by Oliver and Elijah. For the girls, the top five names remained exactly the same as in 2021, and the name Evelyn was the only new addition.

Here are the top ten names of 2022:

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas Levi Asher James Leo

Girls

Olivia Emma Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Luna Mia Charlotte Evelyn

According to BabyCenter, the site has analyzed the most popular baby names for the last 18 years. This year’s list reflects the most popular names from January 1, 2022 to November 1, 2022 — equaling about 416,000 babies born this year.

To see the full list of this year’s most popular names, click here.