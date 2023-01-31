PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — School officials in Portsmouth, Virginia, say they’re investigating after a 22-year-old assistant coach allegedly posed as a 13-year-old girl and played in a junior varsity basketball game earlier this month.

Parents of the girl the coach impersonated tell Nexstar’s WAVY their daughter was out of town for a club basketball tournament during Churchland High School’s Jan. 21 game in Suffolk.

In video from the game obtained by WAVY, the assistant coach, identified as Arlisha Boykins, can be seen high-fiving other players on the team after making multiple plays.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father of the 13-year-old said, recounting his reaction after hearing about the incident.

The assistant coach is no longer employed by Portsmouth Public Schools. Players and parents on the Churchland High School team have decided not to play any more games this season.

School officials have launched an investigation into the matter.

The girl’s family told WAVY their daughter is no longer interested in attending Churchland High next year and will pursue other opportunities. The family is also seeking an apology from the school division.

Additional details have not yet been released.