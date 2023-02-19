Since Wednesday, people from all over have flocked to Asbury University

ASBURY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Asbury University is finally calling an end to its non-stop revival after more than 10 days, the president of Asbury University, Dr. Kevin J. Brown, announced.

Brown said he is trying to balance the incredible moment happening at the school with the needs of the students and their academic experience.

The final public evening service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, but public worship will continue in the afternoon until Wednesday.

In a statement released by the University, Brown said:

“While I remain profoundly grateful that staff, faculty, and students get to be a part of God’s unique and powerful work on our campus, I want to be mindful of my mandate as a fiduciary of Asbury’s resources and student-centric mission.

After much prayer and discussion with campus leadership, I am announcing our new schedule for the next week. This schedule is an attempt to recognize and steward this beautiful, historic moment of spiritual renewal while quickly moving toward a more sustainable campus experience for our students that fosters predictability, well-being, and continuity.

Along with a new schedule, we are working with several groups to increase security, prayer and ministry support, event management, and overall logistical planning.”

Brown continued to express how thrilled and moved he was to have been present and been a part of what he called a manifestation of spiritual hunger.

“I have been so inspired and encouraged by the life-transforming renewal experienced by students and guests alike. I have also been deeply inspired by the incredible spirit of our Asbury staff, faculty, and students. I have seen men and women go far above and beyond in every way imaginable to accommodate our visitors so they can encounter the Lord on our campus. I have seen faculty and staff work between classes to bring order, usher lines, pass out water, and pray with students. I have had students share their desire to make space for guests to experience what they have.

Never in my life will I forget this. Never in my life have I been so proud to say that I am a part of Asbury University. I write this with tears. The people here are so special.”

For more information on the list of rules and changes to worship, click here.