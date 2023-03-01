ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) — University of Georgia star and projected first-round NFL draft pick, Jalen Carter has been charged in a deadly accident that claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter is charged with reckless driving and racing.

The crash happened on January 15, the night of the Victory Parade in downtown Athens.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police, Carter was racing a car being driven by LeCroy around 2:30 a.m.

Reports say that shortly before the crash, one vehicle was driving around 104 miles per hour.

The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was .197 at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined that alcohol, racing, reckless driving, and speed were factors that contributed to the fatal crash.

Jalen Carter is currently at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

