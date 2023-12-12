OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prosecutors charged a man with first-degree murder Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a Catholic priest, who authorities say was attacked during a break-in at the church rectory and called out “help me” before he died.

Prosecutors also charged Kierre L. Williams, 43, Tuesday with burglary and two weapons charges in the case that rocked the small town of Fort Calhoun where the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell preached at St. John the Baptist Catholic church.

An affidavit filed along with the charges details what deputies found when they arrived at the home minutes after Gutsgell called to report the break-in just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

But the documents did not detail any motive for the attack except to say the killing was premeditated and done deliberately during a burglary. There is no mention of any connection between Williams and the 65-year-old priest.

The affidavit said that after Gutgsell called 911 to report that a man was standing in his kitchen with a knife, the operator heard a struggle and screaming over the phone.

Court documents say Gutgsell was bleeding profusely from wounds on his face, hands and back when he was found lying in his kitchen with Williams lying on top of him.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Williams is from Sioux City, Iowa, which is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Fort Calhoun. The Nebraska town of about 1,000 residents is located about 16 miles (26 kilometers) north of Omaha.

Public records show Williams has an extensive criminal record in Texas and Florida, including a 2008 felony conviction in Florida for cocaine possession and fleeing from police.

Williams is facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Sioux City. He is accused of punching someone at a soup kitchen there after getting in an argument in July. The criminal charge against him in that case lists him as homeless.

Williams does not have a lawyer yet in Nebraska and likely won’t make his initial appearance in court until Wednesday. His public defender in the Iowa assault case said he did not know anything about the Nebraska case and hung up on an Associated Press reporter Tuesday morning.

Gutgsell’s stabbing is the second killing in Fort Calhoun this year, unnerving residents of the normally tranquil town. Both killings happened during break-ins where there was no clear connection between the intruders and the victims, making them all the more troubling.

“It shouldn’t happen in a small town like this,” bar owner Andy Faucher said Monday while people gathered a few blocks from where Gutgsell was stabbed to eat and talk about what happened. Faucher said the fact that this latest killing involved a priest only “intensifies the scariness of the situation.”