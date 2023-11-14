(KTLA) — Travelers to Mexico can get deep discounts on flights through Alaska Airlines, but time is running out to book trips.

The airline announced Tuesday that it would be slashing prices for flights to celebrate 35 years of flying to Mexico.

The three-day sale started on Tuesday and ends on Thursday, with some flights going for as low as $99 one way.

“Alaska has connected travelers to the rich culture and natural beauty of Mexico since 1998 and has grown to be the No. 11 U.S.-based carrier from the West Coast with the most flights to the most destinations in Mexico,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

The company has been expanding its route options in Mexico, including adding new routes to Zihuatanejo, a popular resort destination along Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

Among the notable routes, Alaska will be flying travelers from Los Angeles to Loreto or Los Cabos for $99 each way, or from L.A. to Zihuatanejo for $119.

Other popular Mexico travel destinations include Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.

Some of the most notable deals are below:

Los Angeles to Loreto from $99

Los Angeles to Los Cabos from $99

Los Angeles to Zihuantanejo from $119

Portland to Puerto Vallarta from $149

San Diego to Cancun from $119

San Diego to Los Cabos from $119

San Francisco to Loreto from $119

San Francisco to Puerto Vallarta from $119

San Jose to Puerta Vallarta from $99

Seattle to Los Cabos from $149

Most trips can also be booked by using Alaska Airlines miles, with prices starting around 7,500 miles.

The sale ends Thursday, Nov. 16.

For more information and to book a trip, click here.