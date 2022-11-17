(WHNT) — Let’s face it, no matter how hungry, everyone has that one food they will. not. touch. on Thanksgiving.

Christmas may take the cake with the ever-so-popular hatred of fruitcake, but there are people that inhabit this planet who hold a grudge against at least one dish on your Turkey Day menu.

Geotagged Twitter data tracked since November 1 included tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases like, “I hate turkey,” “I hate green bean casserole,” and “I hate cranberry sauce,” along with negative phrases like, “cranberry sauce is gross,” “green bean casserole is disgusting,” etc.

Two foods reigned supreme on the map of food disdain: cranberry sauce and green bean casserole. Data from previous years show that hatred is pretty consistent with both dishes as a food that equates to disgust among the American population.

Here’s the “hate-by-state” breakdown:

Cranberry Sauce – Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont

Green Bean Casserole – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Stuffing/Dressing – Arkansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington

Yams/Sweet Potatoes – Maryland, South Dakota, Virginia

Ham – Louisiana

Turkey – Oregon

According to the data, there weren’t any other foods that beat out those six in any state.

The map was put together by the food guys using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.

To learn more about how geotagged tweets are tracked, click here.