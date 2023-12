TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide took its first step in its playoff game against Michigan by flying out from Tuscaloosa to Pasadena, California Tuesday morning.

The team took off from the Tuscaloosa National Airport and are on their way to California for a playoff game against the Michigan Wolverines.

According to DraftKings, the Wolverines are a 1.5-point favorite against the Tide.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. New Year’s Day.