HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Legal battles surrounding abortions continue. The Department of Justice said it will go to the Supreme Court to address an order that allows the abortion pill known as Mifepristone to remain available in the U.S. for now.

However, the ruling that will keep abortion on the market comes with reimposed restrictions on getting and using the drug.

The restrictions say the abortion pill can only be used up to 7 weeks of pregnancy and it cannot be distributed by mail without a visit to the doctor.

With a potential ruling that could prevent the access of abortion medication, local reproductive health care advocates like Lindsey Mullen with the Alabama Cohosh Collaborative say this may affect the most vulnerable.

“In Alabama, that’s going to be poor people, that’s going to be people of color it’s going to be women,” Mullen told News 19.

With other options that could be considered, Mullen said she doesn’t believe taking away the pill will stop abortions from happening.

“Whether it’s making this pill illegal or making surgical abortions illegal statistically that doesn’t stop people from having abortions,” Mullen said.

Those who are against the ruling will be looking to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect access to safe and effective reproductive care.

Meanwhile, Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit that led to this decision. Attorneys for that organization say this ruling is a “significant victory for the doctors” they represent.