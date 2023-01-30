WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said they might be contaminated with listeria.

The type of meat commonly found on charcuterie boards is affected by a nationwide recall, affecting 52,914 pounds of the product shipped from Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, R.I., establishment.

These items were shipped to retail locations across the country between December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023, and are affected by the recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with a sell-by date of 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTERIE TRIO” with sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with a sell-by date of 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with a sell-by date of 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with a use-by date of 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with a sell-by date of 4/14/23.

There will also be an establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection. You can also find the full labels here.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered when a routine inspection found Listeria on surfaces that were in contact with the products.

So far, there haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illness due to anyone eating these ready-to-eat sausage products, but consumers are encouraged to toss them out immediately or return them from where they were purchased.

If you have food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST) Monday-Friday. You can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For anyone that needs to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.