COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old was shot dead just steps away from a Columbus elementary school.

The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy.

The victim, 20-year-old Steven Daniel, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital and pronounced dead by the Muscogee County Coroners’ Office just before 6:30 p.m.

At the time of the shooting, school dismissal had already concluded, but some students were still being picked up from after-school programs.

This is an ongoing investigation anybody with any information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3161.