ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to authorities, deputies initiated the traffic stop along I-85 while conducting proactive patrol. They then pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem.

Deputies said the first red flag was when the two gave conflicting information about her “due date.”

Officials say as Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of the conflicting story, she took off running and drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach.

Deputies collected more than 1500 grams of cocaine, and Miller and Mitchem face trafficking cocaine charges.