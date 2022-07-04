MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — An 11-year-old boy Mt. Vernon boy has passed away from serious injuries sustained during a fireworks incident.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the boy passed away while on the way to an Evansville hospital from North Canal Street.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department said that the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night in the city limits.

The mother of the boy, Kyrra Lynn, says her son, Camrynn Ray McMichael, was to be attending Mt. Vernon Junior High School. She says he loved to play sports, including football and basketball, and had aspirations to be in the NFL or NBA. She went on to say he was very hard working and even was on the AB honor roll in school.

She adds if there was anything that he loved more, it was his smaller sister Karmynn McMichael and that he protected her as any big brother should.

Mt. Vernon Police and ISP are investigating the death along with the Posey County Coroner’s office. ISP says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5th.