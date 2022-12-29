WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered from blunt force trauma to the head and body area that resulted in her death.
A joint investigation by the Winnfield City Police and the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of an 11-year-old sibling. The juvenile’s name is not being released at this time. The minor was taken into custody with a scheduled hearing for December 20.
The following individuals were also arrested in connection with this case, all charged with Second-Degree-Cruelty to a Juvenile:
- Jakeithra Starks, 26
- Laquetta Thomas, 36
- Dekarian Starks, 24
- Malia Snowden, 19
They were all booked into the Winnfield City Jail and then transferred to the Winn Parish Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
The Winn Parish Enterprise contributed to this report.