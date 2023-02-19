Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive, the scene of one shooting early Sunday morning. (WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person was killed and 10 more were injured in two shootings Memphis Police believe are related.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made and police said no suspect information was available.

Both shootings were in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Live Lounge at 1482 E. Shelby Dr., where they found two shooting victims. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Five more shooting victims had left the scene in their own vehicles and arrived at area hospitals in non-critical condition.

While at the Live Lounge, officers were told about another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

There, officers found one male shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Three more victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating, but said they believe both scenes were connected. Police said it was unclear what happened prior to the shootings, and they had no solid description of the suspect or suspects.