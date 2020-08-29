National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in north Alabama Friday night

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down Friday night.

Tornado 1: Cullman County

The National Weather Service said survey teams found EF-1 damage in far northwestern Cullman County.

The Cullman County tornado touched down near County Road 1069, where it caused minor damage to a farm building and knocked down several small to large tree branches. The tornado, with estimated wind speeds of 87 mph, continued for 5.5 miles along County Road 1069, 1059, and 1028, lifting before the intersection with AL-157.

1007am: An NWS survey team found EF-1 tornado damage in far NW Cullman County from the storms yesterday evening. Official details (wind speed, path length/width, etc.) will be released later today when they return to the office. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) August 29, 2020

Tornado 2: Eva

Survey teams also found EF-0 damage in the Eva community. The tornado, with peak winds of 84 mph, touched down on the Cullman County side of the Cullman/Morgan County Line, knocking down several large tree branches.

Along Pentecost Road, a small storage building was destroyed. The building was built from cinder blocks, and was unanchored and not reinforced. The Weather Service said this led to the roof and walls collapsing. Vehicles were lifted up and sat down and a boat was pushed three feet from its location as well.

1122am: An NWS survey team found additional damage from yesterday evening's storms: EF-0 tornado damage was found in Eva, AL. Specific information will be released later today upon their return to the office. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) August 29, 2020

[1:20 pm] Here are the results from our storm survey today:



2 tornadoes were found from the storms on Aug 28, 2020:



1️⃣ NW Cullman, AL – EF-1 – Estimated 87 mph winds

2️⃣ Eva, AL – EF-0 – Estimated 84 mph winds#HUNwx pic.twitter.com/Rk7fqwwKfA — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) August 29, 2020

Full NWS Statement Below:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 1225 PM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020 ...NWS Damage Survey For 08/28/2020 Tornado Event... .Overview...Surveys confirm two tornadoes in Cullman and Morgan County. .NW Cullman... Rating: EF1 Estimated Peak Wind: 87 mph Path Length /statute/: 5.56 miles Path Width /maximum/: 115.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 08/28/2020 Start Time: 05:27 PM CDT Start Location: 2 NE Sardis / Cullman County / AL Start Lat/Lon: 34.2436 / -87.1019 End Date: 08/28/2020 End Time: 05:36 PM CDT End Location: 5 WNW West Point / Cullman County / AL End Lat/Lon: 34.2865 / -87.0201 Summary: NWS Huntsville storm survey concluded that the damage in northwestern Cullman County was consistent with an EF-1 tornado with winds of 87 mph. It appeared at the tornado touched down near CR 1069 where it caused minor damage to a farm building and knocked down several small to large tree branches. Damage was noted far off on a path between CR 1069 and CR 1059. At CR 1059 several trees were either snapped or uprooted. The most intense damage was noted with two small farm structures that were destroyed and a single-wide mobile home that was knocked off its piers but remained upright. The mobile home remained attached to its straps and the straps to I-beams. However one I-beam and one strap were dislodged on the front end of the mobile home. The tornado continued between CR 1059 and CR 1082 near the CR 1083 intersection where some more large trees were uprooted. The tornado likely continued between CR 1082 and SR 157 and then lifted before reaching SR 157. .Eva... Rating: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 84 mph Path Length /statute/: 0.22 miles Path Width /maximum/: 40.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 08/28/2020 Start Time: 05:58 PM CDT Start Location: 2 SE Eva / Cullman County / AL Start Lat/Lon: 34.3062 / -86.7245 End Date: 08/28/2020 End Time: 06:03 PM CDT End Location: 2 ESE Eva / Morgan County / AL End Lat/Lon: 34.3085 / -86.7221 Summary: NWS Huntsville and Morgan County EMA storm survey determined damage near Eva, or near the Cullman County and Morgan County line, was consistent with a strong EF-0 tornado with winds of 84 mph. The tornado itself appeared to have a very small vortex in the magnitude of approximately 30 to 50 yards. The tornado appeared to touch down on the Cullman county side where it caused tree damage in the form of large branches being knocked down. The maximum sustained damage was noted on the Morgan county side, on Pentecost Rd. where the tornado destroyed a small storage structure built from cinder blocks. This small structure appeared to be unanchored and not reinforced which led to the collapse of the walls and the roof. Video evidence from this location also saw vehicles being lifted up and sat down and a boat being lifted up and pushed about 3 ft from its location. The tornado likely lifted in a field north of Pentecost Rd. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph EF5...Violent...>200mph