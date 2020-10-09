National Weather Service releases map of 2020 tornadoes across the Tennessee Valley

Damage from an EF-2 tornado in Boaz on Sunday, April 12th

According to the National Weather Service, as of October 9, 15 tornadoes have touched down across the Tennessee Valley in 2020.

The National Weather Service released an interactive map of the confirmed tornadoes Friday morning.

Each clickable track shows the path of the tornado, start and end times, rating, and length.

Tabs at the top of the page also provide summaries of each event, including:

Most of the points along the tornado tracks also show damage pictures as well.