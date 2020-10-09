National Weather Service releases map of 2020 tornadoes across the Tennessee Valley

According to the National Weather Service, as of October 9, 15 tornadoes have touched down across the Tennessee Valley in 2020.
The National Weather Service released an interactive map of the confirmed tornadoes Friday morning.
Each clickable track shows the path of the tornado, start and end times, rating, and length.
Tabs at the top of the page also provide summaries of each event, including:
- January 11, when Brindlee Mountain Primary School was damaged by an EF-2 tornado
- February 12, when an EF-1 tornado touched down in Lauderdale County
- March 24, when an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tishomingo County, Mississippi, moving into Colbert County
- Easter Sunday, April 12, when multiple tornadoes touched down across the state, locally in Cullman, DeKalb, and Marshall Counties, including Lee Avenue in Boaz
- May 4, when an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down south of Winchester, Tennessee
- August 28, when the remnants of Hurricane Laura tracked across the Tennessee Valley, spawning two tornadoes.
Most of the points along the tornado tracks also show damage pictures as well.