National Merit semifinalists announced, dozens from north Alabama make the list

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released its list of semifinalists in the 2021 scholarship program, and more than 50 students from north Alabama made the list.
At this point, there are 16,000 students on the list that will ultimately get cut down to 7,600 scholarship winners. 2,500 students will receive $2500 scholarships, 1,000 will receive corporate-sponsored scholarships, and 4,100 will receive college-sponsored scholarships.
Here are the students from north Alabama that made the list (broken down by city and school as provided by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation):
Arab
- Arab High School
- Bowman, John B.
Athens
- Athens High School
- Chesnut, Caroline B.
- Higgins, Connor L.
- Athens Renaissance School
- Elliott, Jake A.
Boaz
- Sardis High School
- Johnson, Benjamin C.
Florence
- Florence High School
- VanVeckhoven, George W.
- Rogers High School
- Biffle, Jonathan L.
Fort Payne
- Fort Payne High School
- Rodriguez Lopez, Arturo
Harvest
- Sparkman High School
- Kulbacki, Richard R.
Hazel Green
- Hazel Green High School
- Mayes, Sarah B.
Huntsville
- Grissom High School
- Abercrombie, Samantha J.
- Garcia, Franscine K.
- Mackenzie, Ian S.
- Smith, Jessica G.
- Homeschool
- Alhorn, Timothy D.
- Blewett, Julianna N.
- Huntsville High School
- Barbre, Zachary B.
- Cheng, Alexander K.
- Haskell, Ardis N.
- Jemison High School
- Lemley, Henry
- New Century Technology High School
- Krasnow, Ruby M.
- Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Li, Christen R.
- Providence Classical School
- Martin, Isaac J.
- Sims, Anna R.
- Randolph School
- Covert, Alexander E.
- Johnson, John D.
- Milenkovic, Marko A.
- Shannon, Elizabeth B.
- Trice, Avery N.
- St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- CianFaglione, Brandon W.
- Oshea, Genevieve
- Patin, Remy B.
- Westminster Christian Academy
- Johnson, Matthew E.
- Lange, John B.
- Murphree, Noah E.
- Taylor, Madison R.
- Whitesburg Christian Academy
- Holbrook, Brynn E.
Killen
- Brooks High School
- Lewis, Connor G.
Madison
- James Clemens High School
- Bendickson, Caroline M.
- Congo, Elizabeth C.
- Cook, Logan F.
- Mudium, Nikhita S.
- Park, Alyson
- Pratt, Samuel M.
- Shankar, Devika
- Yeom, Duke D.
- Yoon, Justin J.
- Homeschool
- Nance, Joseph R.
- Stark, Nicole R.
- Bob Jones High School
- Bao, William C.
- Drummond, Nolan J.
- Jones, Olivia D.
- Lin, Joshua H.
- Osadcii, Matthias L.
- Wang, Isaac L.
- Yoo, Sunghoon
- Yoo, Sungmin
Muscle Shoals
- Muscle Shoals High School
- Davis, Clay W.
Section
- Homeschool
- Carroll, Abby E.
To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment,
and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four nationwide news
releases beginning in April and concluding in July.