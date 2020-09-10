National Merit semifinalists announced, dozens from north Alabama make the list

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released its list of semifinalists in the 2021 scholarship program, and more than 50 students from north Alabama made the list.

At this point, there are 16,000 students on the list that will ultimately get cut down to 7,600 scholarship winners. 2,500 students will receive $2500 scholarships, 1,000 will receive corporate-sponsored scholarships, and 4,100 will receive college-sponsored scholarships.

Here are the students from north Alabama that made the list (broken down by city and school as provided by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation):

Arab

Arab High School Bowman, John B.



Athens

Athens High School Chesnut, Caroline B. Higgins, Connor L.

Athens Renaissance School Elliott, Jake A.



Boaz

Sardis High School Johnson, Benjamin C.



Florence

Florence High School VanVeckhoven, George W.

Rogers High School Biffle, Jonathan L.



Fort Payne

Fort Payne High School Rodriguez Lopez, Arturo



Harvest

Sparkman High School Kulbacki, Richard R.



Hazel Green

Hazel Green High School Mayes, Sarah B.



Huntsville

Grissom High School Abercrombie, Samantha J. Garcia, Franscine K. Mackenzie, Ian S. Smith, Jessica G.

Homeschool Alhorn, Timothy D. Blewett, Julianna N.

Huntsville High School Barbre, Zachary B. Cheng, Alexander K. Haskell, Ardis N.

Jemison High School Lemley, Henry

New Century Technology High School Krasnow, Ruby M.

Oakwood Adventist Academy Li, Christen R.

Providence Classical School Martin, Isaac J. Sims, Anna R.

Randolph School Covert, Alexander E. Johnson, John D. Milenkovic, Marko A. Shannon, Elizabeth B. Trice, Avery N.

St. John Paul II Catholic High School CianFaglione, Brandon W. Oshea, Genevieve Patin, Remy B.

Westminster Christian Academy Johnson, Matthew E. Lange, John B. Murphree, Noah E. Taylor, Madison R.

Whitesburg Christian Academy Holbrook, Brynn E.



Killen

Brooks High School Lewis, Connor G.



Madison

James Clemens High School Bendickson, Caroline M. Congo, Elizabeth C. Cook, Logan F. Mudium, Nikhita S. Park, Alyson Pratt, Samuel M. Shankar, Devika Yeom, Duke D. Yoon, Justin J.

Homeschool Nance, Joseph R. Stark, Nicole R.

Bob Jones High School Bao, William C. Drummond, Nolan J. Jones, Olivia D. Lin, Joshua H. Osadcii, Matthias L. Wang, Isaac L. Yoo, Sunghoon Yoo, Sungmin



Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals High School Davis, Clay W.



Section

Homeschool Carroll, Abby E.



To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment,

and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four nationwide news

releases beginning in April and concluding in July.