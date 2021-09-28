National Cyber Summit kicking off in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 12th National Cyber Summit kicked off in the Rocket City on Tuesday.

Cyber security becomes more important each and every year. With more advanced technology, comes more threat.

The Summit’s core focus is on education, collaboration, and innovation, while the motto is “Pivot. Respond. Inoculate.”

“The National Cyber Summit is a forum in which we have invited cyber professionals from around the country to come and be with us and to share their experiences in cyber, their knowledge, their skillset, and really their perspective on cyber in the world,” said Judy Darwin, the NCS director.

She says they’ve been planning the summit for 18 months now. After having to put it off due to the pandemic, she’s ready for cyber-focused professionals to come together and have in-depth discussions that can’t happen in Zoom meetings.

Darwin says many who used to work in offices are now missing out on “water fountain conversations,” that the Summit can offer, with more people coming together.

From listening to keynote speakers to participating in training sessions, Darwin says NCS will help people refocus their minds on what’s important.

“You can have the skillset,” she said. “Skillsets are important but we’ve got to have an awareness.” She believes there should be more awareness of the importance behind protecting sensitive information and from whom we’re protecting it against.

“That perspective sets your mind just at the right spot for being able to see those risks and understand the vulnerabilities and better protect your infrastructure, and the networks,” Darwin adds.

If you’re interested in attending the National Cyber Summit, it’s not too late. You can purchase single-day or multi-day tickets on their website.