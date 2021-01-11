National Bagel Day is coming and Dunkin’ plans to celebrate

ALABAMA – Friday, January 15 is National Bagel Day and Dunkin’ is celebrating by offering free bagels.
Only the first 100 people will get the free plain bagel and Dunkin’ locations open at 5am. The free bagel is unfortunately no available through mobile ordering.
There are 8 stores between Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, Madison, and Muscle Shoals that are participating in this event.
- 1700 US Highway 72 E, Athens, AL 35611
- 1024 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601
- 1221b Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
- 10055 Memorial Pkwy SE, Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35803
- 2785 Carl T Jones Drive SE, Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35802
- 103 Brookridge Drive, Suite B, Madison, AL 35758
- 11212 County Line Road, Suite A, Madison, AL 35758
- 1609 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661