National Bagel Day is coming and Dunkin’ plans to celebrate

ALABAMA – Friday, January 15 is National Bagel Day and Dunkin’ is celebrating by offering free bagels.

Only the first 100 people will get the free plain bagel and Dunkin’ locations open at 5am. The free bagel is unfortunately no available through mobile ordering.

There are 8 stores between Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, Madison, and Muscle Shoals that are participating in this event.

1700 US Highway 72 E, Athens, AL 35611

1024 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

1221b Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

10055 Memorial Pkwy SE, Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35803

2785 Carl T Jones Drive SE, Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35802

103 Brookridge Drive, Suite B, Madison, AL 35758

11212 County Line Road, Suite A, Madison, AL 35758

1609 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661