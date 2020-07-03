Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is still on – but with no crowds

While many things are put on hold from COVID-19— Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest isn’t one of them.

But like most things, the competition looks different this year.

There will be no screaming crowds and the competition will be moved indoors – to a secret location. Everyone will be tested prior to competing and will be required to wear masks and gloves, as much as they can. So essentially, the only thing that remains the same is the hot dogs.

The first recorded hot dog eating contest was in 1972, but Nathan’s says the first unofficial contest was in 1916.