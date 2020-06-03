Natchez Trace Parkway is reopening some visitor facilities

“A few curves in the Natchez Trace Parkway, Tennessee”

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Federal officials say a popular recreation area that runs through three southern states is reopening more of its facilities after restricting access due to the coronavirus.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the The Natchez Trace Parkway this week is allowing some access to comfort stations along the parkway.

Park officials say capacity restrictions will be in place and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The parkway features a 444-mile recreational road through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The National Park Service says it follows the general path of the “Old Natchez Trace,” a travel corridor that was used by American Indians, European settlers and others.