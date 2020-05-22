Natchez Trace Parkway co-hosting virtual campout for the Memorial Day Weekend

MISSISSIPPI – National Parks across the American South and the Caribbean invite you to pitch a tent, grill a s’more, find your park, and virtually “camp out”.

This weekend, Natchez Trace Parkway will co-host the National Park Service Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout. This three-day social media event offers unique park adventures that participants can enjoy from home.

It kicks-off on Facebook on May 23rd at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for visitors to experience our parks in a meaningful way that helps ensure their safety while also creating lasting memories,” said Laura Perdices, superintendent, Natchez Trace Parkway.

The weekend series features a range of videos, activities and live streams for all ages with topics from history to nature and recreation.

Full schedule of activities for the Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout.

As part of the virtual campout, Natchez Trace Parkway is presenting ‘Feeding the Army: War of 1812 Style’, at 3 pm CDT on Sunday May 24, 2020.