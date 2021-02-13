Natchez Trace Parkway closing from milepost 429 to 442

Franklin, Tn: ENtry sign to Natchez Trace Parkway, 444-mile recreational road and scenic drive through three states

TUPELO, MS – The National Park Service has closed portions of the Natchez Trace Parkway due to the icy weather conditions expected to move through the area.

The Natchez Trace Parkway which goes from Natchez, MS to Nashville, TN and passes partially through Alabama. The NPS has closed the road from Milepost 429 to 442.

Travelers are advised not to use the Parkway due to the icy conditions and the chance of the weather knocking trees into the roadway. Staff will not be out to clear any downed trees until the weather conditions are safe for them to do so.

NPS will continue to post updates on to their website.