Nashville Zoo plans to reopen in mid-June, masks required

NASHVILLE, TN. – The Nashville Zoo plans to reopen its gates with limited attendance and new rules in mid-June. Tickets go on sale on June 1st.

The Zoo is reopening on July 15th to members and on July 18th to the public at limited capacity. Zoo attendees, 4 years and up, will be required to wear masks in public areas.

The Zoo says that the majority of pathways will be one-way guiding guests through the park and socially distant measures will be followed.

Guests will be required to purchase or reserve in advance a timed ticket for entry.

Timed Tickets –

Members will have options to reserve entry at the top of each hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Non-members can purchase tickets at the bottom of each hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Zoo also says that not all exhibits will be open. Some inside areas, including the Unseen New World and the Historic Grassmere Home, will remain closed until further notice. Details on closures.

Zoofari Cafe –

The Zoofari Cafe will be open for takeout only with outdoor seating nearby. Concession stands will be available while water fountains, however, will be turned off. Guests are also welcome to bring outside food and beverages.

The indoor gift shop and all restrooms will be open with limited capacity.

For more information click here.

The Nashville Zoo has been closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.