Nashville woman claims to be ‘the reaper’, threatens to kill family with a knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman was arrested after being accused of threatening to kill her family with a knife and calling herself ‘the reaper’.

According to an arrest warrant, officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of Maplecrest Drive in Nashville on Saturday around 2 a.m.

The family of 19-year-old Kezia T. Joseph called police stating that Kezia was ‘acting crazy’ and threatening to kill herself. Her mother and sister spoke with officers and said Kezia was on the back porch of the home listening to loud music. When she was asked to turn the music down, she reportedly became angry and grabbed a knife in the kitchen.

Kezia is accused of holding the knife over her shoulder in a blade down ‘ice pick grip’ and began screaming that she was going to kill the victims, and then herself with the knife.

Her mother heard this and came into the kitchen and that is when Kezia repeated she was going to kill everyone in the house.

The arrest warrant states her mother was able to get the knife away from Kezia after a brief struggle. Kezia ran out of the house where she was approached by police.

Officers then took Kezia into custody without any issues. Kezia repeatedly made statements that she was ‘the reaper” and ‘had a quota of souls to fill’ and ‘would make sure that I get them back for killing me before’, according to the warrant.

She faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond of $10,000 for each charge.