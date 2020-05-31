Nashville protesters dispersed by smoke bomb as protesters vandalize, set fire to Metro courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protesters who marched down Broadway and 1st Avenue North arrived at 1 Public Square to continue protesting outside of Metropolitan Nashville Courthouse.

Police are standing by stationed at the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and Deaderick Street as protesters continue to shout ‘No Peace’ and ‘Don’t Shoot’ and gather on the steps of Public Square Park.

Protesters moved to the Downtown #Nashville courthouse where windows are broken and profanity is graffitied on the front of the building. They are now mobilized in front of police on Deadrick and 3rd. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/rLFs8Vql4N — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 31, 2020

News 2 cameras were rolling as protesters broke out windows of Metro courthouse and spray-painted obscenities against law enforcement on the walls and sidewalk.

Protestor trying to break lights in front of #Nashville courthouse @WKRN pic.twitter.com/IEmlf0cVun — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 31, 2020

The violence escalated just after 8 p.m. when protesters managed to break inside the Metro courthouse, and set fire to the outside and inside. Metro Police managed to disperse the crowd using fireworks and a smoke bomb. Around 8:25 p.m., protesters out front of the courthouse burned an American flag as our cameras rolled.