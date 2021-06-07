Nashville Predators to host blood drive in Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross are pairing up to host a multi-city blood drive June 14 through June 18 in the Huntsville area. June 14 is also recognized as World Blood Day.

As the North Alabama area is in an “emergency appeal” for blood donations. This blood drive is an opportunity to support the community, and get some Predators gear.

Around 80% of blood donated to the Red Cross is acquired from donations made at blood drives. The organization supplies 40% of blood across the nation.

Every donor that pre-schedules an appointment will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last. Donors will also be entered into a drawing to win an autographed American Red Cross/Nashville Predators hockey puck by a current player at each of the donation locations.

In thanks, when donors come to give blood at an American Red Cross by June 30, they will also receive a $5 gift card from Amazon.com, by email.

If you would like to donate, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit their website, and enter in sponsor code: PREDS19.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can expect to receive antibody tests and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Huntsville blood drive location will be the Jackson Center at 6001 Moquin Dr. NW, on June 17, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.

More locations are to be announced in the coming days. News19 will update this story as we learn of those locations.