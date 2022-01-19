Nashville murder suspect taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night in relation to a recent murder in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), last Friday night, Keion Jemison approached Danny Dixon, 30, at the Stay Lodge on Antioch Pike.

MNPD said Dixon was sitting behind the wheel in a parked car at the motel when Jemison approached from one of the rooms. Authorities said the two men exchanged words briefly, then Jemison shot Dixon in the leg, and struck an artery.

Dixon then drove to a Mobile Gas Station located at 361 Harding Place and the police were called. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department medics where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Jemison fled the motel in a Mercury Grand Marquis and was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment complex on E. Webster Street. He was charged with criminal homicide.