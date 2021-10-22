NASA’s Artemis moon rocket fully stacked in Florida

SLS rocket fully stacked

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA has achieved a major milestone in its Artemis program.

Late Thursday night, the Orion spacecraft was placed at the top of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket for the first Artemis program launch is now fully stacked.

The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will be the vehicles that launch astronauts back to the Moon and will be one of the most powerful rockets ever built.

The now fully stacked rocket will be used for the Artemis I mission which will be uncrewed. As part of the mission, the Orion capsule will launch, travel to and orbit the moon before safely returning home.

The mission is set to last about a month.

An exact launch date for Artemis I has not been set but is expected to take place sometime in early 2022.