NASA using satellites to discover ice on Moon

As astronauts plan to explore the Moon during the Artemis Program, they may need to make use of resources that are already on the lunar surface – like water, for instance.

Because water is heavy, it makes it expensive to launch from Earth. Astronauts will need to seek out ice to mine.

From there, it can be melted and purified for drinking water and even used to make rocket fuel.

This lunar flashlight, also known as a cube-sat, is about the size of a briefcase and is a small satellite to detect naturally occurring surface ice in deep craters of the moon that aren’t touched by the sun’s rays.

NASA scientists say this will help them detect where that ice forms – if it’s there – before they send astronauts to the moon again.